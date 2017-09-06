DJs join forces for next Cali-R night in Dunstable

Cali-R promoter Sid Hudson joins forces with DJs Andy Chesham and Scotty Saunders again to present their third ska/reggae/Mod night at the United Services Club, Dunstable, on Friday, September 8.

The previous two events proved to be massive successes with a unique atmosphere thanks to a non-stop succession of top tunes.

The night kicks off at 8pm, and tickets are £7 from Big Stuff, Queensway, Dunstable (01582 666678); Vinyl Revelations, Cheapside, Luton (01582 876391); or through the website www.cali-r.com.

Later in the month, Saturday, September 23, Sid takes Cali-R back to the village hall in Barton for a night of soul, funk and reggae.

The village has really taken Cali-R nights to its heart and they’re always very well attended.

Tickets are £9.50 and are available from the Royal Oak, Barton (01582 881329), as well as Big Stuff, Vinyl Revelations and the Cali-R website.

It’s back to town and the United Services Club on Friday, October 27, (tickets £9.50, from the usual outlets) as a warm-up to the big Cali-r Christmas Party, featuring the return of the American Four Tops, on Saturday, December 2, at Dunstable Conference Centre.

They topped the bill at the 2009 Christmas special and the 900-strong crowd thought they were sensational.

Apart from paying tribute to the Four Tops, they gave fantastic performances of songs from such acts as Sam Cooke, Ben E. King and the Drifters, Sam and Dave, Barry White and the Temptations.

Tickets for this event are £18 and are available from the usual outlets.