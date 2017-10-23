Don’t miss Bedfordshire’s ghostly and spook-tacular events this Halloween

It’s October half term which means Halloween is just around the corner with plenty of ghostly and pumpkin-tastic Halloween events available across Bedfordshire.

The following is a list of events for all the family to enjoy.

ZSL WHIPSNADE ZOO – BOO AT THE ZOO!

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, Whipsnade, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU6 2LF

Enjoy a spook-tacular range of Halloween themed activities, animal demonstrations and crafts at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo until Tuesday, October 31. You can even take part in pumpkin carving and enjoy special Halloween versions of the zoo’s popular animal talks, feeds and demonstrations. Visit the website to book tickets or for more information.

DUNSTABLE DOWNS – PUMPKIN TRAIL

Chiltern Gateway Centre, Dunstable Downs, Whipsnade Road, Dunstable, LU6 2GY

Come to the Gateway Centre at Dunstable Downs, until Friday, October 27, 11am to 3pm, and pick up a map for the Pumpkin Trail. Set out on a spooktacular adventure through Chute Wood and find the hidden clues. Learn freaky facts about bats, spiders and creepy creatures along the way, then return for a tasty treat. £1.50 per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the website for more information.

WREST PARK – GHOUSTS AND GHOULS

Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire, MK45 4HR

Grab your cloaks and steady your nerves as your little horrors scare themselves silly this Halloween half term. Mysterious goings on await you at petrifying Wrest Park, until Sunday, October 29. Meet the gruesome guides as they take you on a journey into the puzzling past. You will need to use all your wits to solve the riddles and claim your terrifying treat! Have a go at some creepy crafts and carve your own pumpkin to take home. Additional charges apply for some activities. Visit the website for more information.

JORDANS MILL – ZELDA’S SPOOKY SPELL TRAIL

Jordans Mill, Southill Road, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 9JX

Visit Jordans Mill until Monday October30; pick up a trail sheet from the little shop of horrors (£1 per child) and then fill out Zelda’s spell clues, so that she can conjure up a prize for you! Are you brave enough to enter the witch’s creepy woodland trail, delve down into the spooky cauldrons and find the clues to help Zelda make her spell? The spooky gardens at Jordans Mill are open 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm. Visit the website for more information.

DUNSTABLE DOWNS – PUMPKIN ARRANGEMENTS

Chiltern Gateway Centre, Dunstable Downs, Whipsnade Road, Dunstable, LU6 2GY

Visit Dunstable Downs on Tuesday October 24 between 10am and 11am for an Autumn workshop making mini pumpkin arrangements with Edlesborough Flowers. The activity is £6 per child and recommended for children aged 4 years and above. Booking is essential call 0344 249 1895. For more information visit the website.

WREST PARK – HALLOWEEN WOODLAND WALK

Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire, MK45 4HR

From Friday 27 to Sunday October 29. Have you ever wondered what weird and wonderful tales can be told in the Wrest woods on a dark and moonless night? Well now is your chance to find out as Obadiah Squires and Mrs Bottom, ghost hunters and storytellers extraordinaire, take you on a trail on the rarely trodden woodland paths at this spooky time of year. A mixture of spine-tingling and humorous stories to keep young and old enthralled. Tales that will tease and thrill, startle and shock (just a little) are just a part of this unique event. Tours take place at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm. This walk takes place outside, please wear clothing and shoes suitable for the weather. Tour is suitable for children aged 5-12 years old and lasts for 45 minutes. Additional charges apply for some activities. Visit the website for more information.

THE HAT FACTORY ARTS CENTRE – CHILD OF THE DIVIDE

The Hat Factory Arts Centre, 65-67 Bute Street, Bedfordshire, LU1 2EY

On Friday, October 27, come along to the Hat Factory Arts Centre to see Child of the Divide. Inspired by the short story Pali by Bhisham Sahni, Child of the Divide is a remarkable story of family, identity and belonging. Summer 1947 and 16 million people are on the move between India and the newly-formed Pakistan. Amid the violent political upheaval, young Pali’s fingers slip from his father’s hand and his destiny changes forever. Taken in by a Muslim family, he is given a new name, a new faith and a new life. But when his real father returns to claim him, Pali must decide who he is: the Hindu boy he was born to be, the Muslim boy he has become, or simply a child of the divide. Child of the Divide premiered in 2006 in a Tamasha/Polka Theatre co-production which was name the No 1 show for children and families by Time Out. Suitable for children aged 6 years old and above. Visit the website to book tickets, or for more information.

THE HAT FACTORY ARTS CENTRE – THE GIRL AND THE GIRAFFE

The Hat Factory Arts Centre, 65-67 Bute Street, Bedfordshire, LU1 2EY

On Saturday, October 28, come along to the Hat Factory Arts Centre to see The Girl and the Giraffe. One day while Girl is playing in her garden she spots something peculiar on the other side of the fence. She is surprised when she comes face to face with… Giraffe! As their friendship grows, Girl discovers that Giraffe isn’t very well. She tries everything she can to make him feel a bit better but Giraffe doesn’t need a plaster for a graze on his arm or a scratch on his knee. Giraffe is sad. Sometimes we need a different kind of plaster for the things we can’t always see. Charming puppetry, an enchanting soundscape and beautiful storytelling combine in this sensitive show about wellbeing and friendship, told from a child’s perspective. Suitable for children aged 3-6 years old and their families. Visit the website to book tickets, or for more information.

Monday 23rd October until Sunday 29th October (Shows at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm & 4.30pm) £7.99 per person

Woburn Sands - Halloween Circus at Frosts Garden Centre

This Halloween, be prepared for a ghoulish week of half term fun to keep your little monsters entertained! Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands have a cauldron bubbling with family fun this October half term, including the return of the amazing John Lawsons Halloween Circus.

The John Lawsons Spooktacular Halloween circus is back for one week only! Everyone’s favourite friendly clown, Bippo, will of course be making an appearance, as well as some fantastic and thrilling new performers including Miss Chelsea and The Marshalls, who will be wowing crowds with knife throwing from a quad bike! Plus, Miss Claire-Marie will be back again with her bubble fantasy, Angel and Victoria Bojilov will be impressing crowds with their amazing juggling skills, all while balancing on a slack wire and get ready to ‘oooh’ and ‘ahh’ at Ross Shirley on the aerial straps.

The circus will run until Sunday 29 October and shows are held at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm (no 4.30pm session on Sunday October 29). Tickets are £7.99 per person (children under 18 months go free) and the circus is suitable for the whole family.

Pre- booking is required for the circus and spaces are limited. Full payment will be required when booking. To book visit www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk/events or call 0800 954 9484.

Halloween Spooktacular Fireworks Display at Horse & Groom, Clapham, nr Bedford

Flickering bonfires and dazzling fireworks will light up the night this Halloween and Bonfire season at The Horse and Groom in Clapham, near Bedford which hosts an annual Halloween Spooktacular with Fireworks Display.

Set down by the river, there will be a professional Firework Display. children’s fairground, hog roast, and live music into the night.