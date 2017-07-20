Dunstable businessman to hold meeting to help companies prepare for GDPR

A Dunstable businessman is holding a meeting for companies to highlight the need to prepare for new legislation.

Andy Chesterman, data and compliance director of DAMM Solutions , a data and marketing agency, is holding a meeting on Tuesday, July 25, from 10.30am – 1pm to explain the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), coming into force on May 25, 2018.

Taking place at Incuba, Brewers Hill Road, Andy’s free talk will explain how the new legislation, which will replace the current Data Protection Act, will affect businesses.

Andy claims: “I first heard about the changes to the Data Protection Act around three years ago when the new legislation was still in draft stage, but I soon realised it was going to mark the most significant change in data protection for a generation.

“Quite simply, the GDPR will affect any organisation in the UK that collects, stores, processes or transfers (internally or externally) personal data and this will include employee data held by HR .

“I want to help businesses prepare; it’s likely to take them several months, depending on size and type of their business.

“Should they not be prepared for the new legislation, which becomes legally enforceable on May 25, and they suffer an ‘avoidable data breach’, then the Information Commissioners’ Office will have the power to impose fines of up to two per cent of annual turnover, or four per cent of annual turnover, depending on the severity.”

