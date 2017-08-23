Dunstable Decathlon is coming to White Lion Retail Park

A new sports shop is about to generate adventure in Dunstable’s White Lion Retail Park.

Decathlon, Dunstable, will be holding its grand opening on September 14, catering for a variety of sporting hobbies from hiking and dance to horse riding and swimming.

With Dunstable Downs nearby, the business sees the new store as the perfect opportunity for local residents to seize the chance to begin healthier lifestyles and take up a new activity.

A Decathlon spokesman, said: “We decided to open a store in Dunstable because we felt there was a chance to fulfill our company’s mission, which is to ‘make sport accessible to the many’.

“There are very few places in and around Luton and Dunstable that can offer such a wide range of high quality, good value products to the many different types of sports people in the area.

“What’s more, there is such a good mix of clubs and such a wide range of facilities that it makes it an incredibly strong location for us.

“This is partly the reason why it will benefit the local community; however, we will also be looking for local people to fill our ‘sports advisor’ positions - both full time and part time.”

On September 14 the shop will hold a grand opening from 5pm until 8pm with some goodies for the customers and members of the public.

Decathlon’s regular opening times will be from 9am-8pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am-5pm on Sundays.

The spokesman added: “As the store is smaller than some, we have had to carefully select what sports we are going to offer.

“We will have a wide range of sports, and a great range of products within each of those sports. We will offer a variety, including hiking, swimming, running, dance, racket sports, scooter, target sports, water sports, horse riding and many more.”

To find out more: https://www.decathlon.co.uk/