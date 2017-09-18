Dunstable distraction burglary in Liscombe Road

A Dunstable distraction burglary saw a box of money stolen on Wednesday (September 13), as Bedfordshire Police appeal for anyone who witnessed a group of men acting suspiciously to get in touch.

At approximately 10.30am, a group of men attended an address in Liscombe Road and offered to cut down the trees at the property. They were allowed inside the property where they then stole a box containing money.

The men are described as white, Irish, and aged in their early 20s to 30s. One of the men is described as wearing a dark top and white shorts. They were driving a small white van with no logos on it and drove off in the direction of Dunstable Road.

Detective Constable Tracey Joyce, investigating, said: “I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed a group of men acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“I’d also remind people to be vigilant at all times and not to let anyone into your house who you are not expecting. I’d also like to take this opportunity to ask the public to speak to their elderly neighbours and relatives about the dangers of allowing cold callers into their houses.”

Anyone with information, including anyone who has experienced a similar incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 108 of 13 September.