Dunstable Kite Festival dazzles crowds!

Hundreds of beautiful colours could be seen dancing in the sky over the last weekend of July, as Dunstable Kite Festival dazzled crowds once again.

The annual summer festival, which takes place at Dunstable Downs, welcomed kite teams from across the UK and around the globe, as skilled displays gave families a magical weekend to remember.

Credit: John Chatterley

Joe Brown, MC and festival organiser, said: “The weekend went very well. The weather threatened a couple of times to put a damper on the festival, but luckily it quickly passed and both days had great wind conditions for putting on some fantastic displays.

“It was great to see the large crowd that gathered around the arena to watch the acts and many people joined in by flying their kites in the public flying areas.”

Performances were many and varied, including shows from pairs display team, Team Spectrum, Son of the Winds, and Josh Mitcheson, Josh giving a fantastic display of single person flying.

Meanwhile, Sky Blooms David Ellison, Sky Bums and Carl Robertshaw provided crowds with beautiful backdrops of artistic kites.

Credit: John Chatterley

Carl Robertshaw demonstrated precision control and audiences were thrilled with Flying Fish, as the quirky team brought their aquatic performances to the arena.

The Airheads continued the precision theme with fantastic ballet performances with The Flying Squad also on show.

Finally, Dunstable Downs Old Gents, ‘Graham and Bill’, flew kites and provided an onsite kite clinic, while Sky Bums sold a huge array of handmade kites.