Dunstable man airlifted to hospital after fall

A Dunstable man in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital after a fall from a height.

At 11:29am this morning, a Magpas air ambulance landed in Dunstable, after they were called to treat a man who had been injured in a fall from height.

A spokesman said: “The Magpas medical team assessed the patient in his 70’s)who had sustained a serious leg injury.

“They sedated him at the scene to protect his injuries, providing him with A&E level care, before airlifting the man to Luton and Dunstable Hospital. He was in a stable condition upon arrival.”