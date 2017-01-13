Dunstable man’s ‘sickening’ abuse on girl, 5, and boy, 7

A man from Dunstable sexually abused two children in the 1980s and 1990s, a hearing has found.

Charlie Jones, 77, from Maidenbower Avenue, was deemed unfit to stand trial due to health reasons; however a trial of issue relating to nine charges was heard at Luton Crown Court.

The jury found that four of those charges were proven and today (Friday), Jones was ordered to be placed in secure accommodation outside of the county and banned from having unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 years old.

Jones was proven to have indecently assaulted a seven-year-old boy over a period of four years in the early 1980s.

The other three charges related to the indecent assault of a girl in the 1990s. The girl was aged just five years old when the abuse started.

Investigation Officer Deborah Simpson said: “This was an absolutely sickening case of abuse against two young innocent children, and I’m glad that his victims have finally been able to see a resolution to the abhorrent abuse Jones inflicted on them.

“This has been a lengthy and complex investigation; however, it is testament to the bravery of the victims and the hard work of our officers that we were able to reach this result today.

“The case highlights Bedfordshire Police’s commitment to tackling child sexual abuse – no matter how long ago the abuse took place we will always thoroughly investigate every allegation passed to us.

“I hope this case will give other survivors of non-recent abuse the strength to come forward and trust that they will be listened to and believed.”

> Anyone who wishes to report sexual abuse can contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also contact the NSPCC 24/7 on 0808 800 5000.