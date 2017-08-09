Dunstable National Playday’s colourful capers!

Have your say

National Playday 2017 came to Dunstable, as the town’s younsters enjoyed a bouncy castle, crafts and a giant darts board.

Families and children flocked to Downside Neighbourhood Centre, Oakwood Avenue, on Wednesday, August 2, as town mayor, Cllr Gloria Martin, came along to see the colourful capers.

Playday. Credit: John Chatterley

Both parents and children enjoyed the activities on offer, from a big bouncy castle tiger to a buck-a-roo.

Kim Woodland, Dunstable South Children’s Centre manager, said: “We put the event on every year for children aged between 0 - 16 years and everyone can play for free.

“Our attendance has been going up and despite the weather we had 1,360 people come along!

“The younger children enjoyed the arts and crafts and badge making, while the older children enjoyed the buck-a-roo, bungee run and football dart board.

Playday. Credit: John Chatterley

“The only money we make is from the raffle, drinks and barbecue and that goes in the pot towards next year’s event.”

The YMCA and Dunstable Town Council have an event budget, but Kim would like to thank businesses and organisations that gave their time for free or donated prizes.

Dunstable South Children’s Centre is operated on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council by the YMCA.

It is based at Downside Neighbourhood Centre and offers support to vulnerable families.

Playday. Credit: John Chatterley

Playday is the national day of play, traditionally held on the first Wednesday of each August, a campaign to highlight the importance of play in children’s lives.

