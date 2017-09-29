Dunstable road closed after man is killed in collision

A man has died this afternoon following a collision in Dunstable.

Police were called at approximately 4.20pm today (Friday) to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Southwood Road.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed.

The road is currently closed while investigations are carried out and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 284.