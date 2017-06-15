Dunstable’s Suitcase Travel win top Global Travel Group award in sunny Spain!

A Dunstable travel agency were crowned ‘Top Newcomer’ in the south during a glitzy awards ceremony in Spain.

Family-run business, Suitcase Travel, of Queensway, were delighted to receive the title of ‘Top Newcomer South Retail 2017’ at the Global Travel Group’s (GTG) Conference held on May 30 in La Manga.

Suitcase Travel, who are part of GTG, visited sunny Spain for three nights, with mother and father duo, Mike and Lyn Silford, heading over, while daughter Penny, marketing executive, and experienced staff member, Kimberley Rayneau, held the fort in Dunstable.

Penny said: “When Kimberley and I were in the office, we were saying ‘Go team Suitcase!’

“Our business had no idea we were up for an award, so it was a complete surprise - I found out when mum sent me a WhatsApp photo from Spain!

“We would like to say thank you to everyone for supporting us and please keep doing so; we are here to help and very friendly.”

Ambitious travel agents, Mike and Lyn, were treated to a conference day, discussing digital marketing and social media, as well as meeting various tour operators and seeing cruise programmes for 2019.

They even met Jane McDonald, who was there after starring in her Channel 5 show, ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald’.

Visit: www.facebook.com/suitcaseltd/?fref=ts