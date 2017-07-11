Dunstable schoolgirl cuts off ten inches of hair for The Little Princess Trust

A four-year-old girl from Dunstable had ten inches of her hair cut off on Saturday to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Isla Everett, of Downside, got the chop of Ardley Hill Academy’s summer fete in front of her school friends.

Isla getting her hair cut for The Little Princess Trust

She wanted to cut her hair and give it to children who have lost their hair.

Her mum Emma said: “Isla saw a child on TV who had no hair, and since then she has said that she wants to cut her hair and give it to them.

“I am so proud of her for wanting to do this. The hair will be donated to The Little Princess Trust.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs for free to boys and girls across the UK and Ireland that have lost their own hair to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Isla at the fete at Ardley Hill Academy

Emma said: “Yesterday was a huge success and we had a lot of donations on the day and we even had children giving us their own spending money.

“We managed to raise £1,037 in total with the cash and just giving page combined.

“Isla was amazing and a little overwhelmed with having her picture taken.

“Ardley Hill were so kind in allowing her to do this and even gifted her a picture painted for her by a former art student, Louis Michael Wicks, it is beautiful.

“We would just like to thank everyone so much for their support for her.”