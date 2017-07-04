Dunstable Schoolgirl is cutting off ten inches of her hair for charity

A four-year-old girl from Dunstable is cutting off ten inches of her hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Isla Everett, of Downside, will be getting the chop on Saturday at Ardley Hill Academy’s summer fete.

Isla is getting her hair cut to donate it to The Little Princess Trust

Her mum Emma said: “She wanted to cut her hair off last year and she saw an advert on the TV with a child who had no hair, she said I can share my hair with them.

“We told her it is possible for her to do it and she waited a year for her hair to grow. I am so proud of her wanting to do this but it doesn’t surprise me.

“Last year her big brothers donated £10 each out of their birthday money to buy dog treats and toys to donate to Appledown. My husband and I are so lucky to have such amazing children.”

Isla has also raised £511 for The Little Princess Trust, to make a donation go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-everett.