Dunstable schools in lockdown after gunman spotted

At least two schools were in lockdown mode this afternoon after a gunman was spotted in Dunstable.

Ardley Hill Academy and Watling Lower School both took security measures after reports were received of a gunman in the area.

Ardley Hill headteacher Jonathan Smith stated: “We actioned a full lockdown this afternoon following contact from a local school warning of a possible threat.

“Police then advised to stay on lockdown until they had given the all clear. This has now been given, and the lockdown has been lifted.

“At all times all children and staff were safe. I am extremely pleased with the swiftness of our response and the coordination of local schools.

“I would particularly like to thank the patience and understanding of parents who were ‘contained’ within the building for some time during the lockdown.”

One parent said she was told by her child that pupils hid under desks while the security measures took place.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 1.15pm today to reports of a man believed to be in possession of a gun in Bullpond Lane, Dunstable.

“Police officers and the helicopter carried out a search of the area but no-one was found matching the description given.

“Officers have spoken with the nearby school to provide reassurance.”

