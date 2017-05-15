Dunstable Town centre manager Clare Brett on getting to know your neighbours

The Eden Project launched the ‘Big Lunch’ in 2009 to encourage people to come out of their homes and get to know their neighbours. The idea was to help people feel more of a connection through a fun activity and develop a sense of community.

There are now ‘Big Lunches’ up and down the country and this year, Dunstable will be having its’ own with a Big Lunch for residents over 65.

Taking place on Tuesday 6 June 2017 from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, the lunch will be in a marquee in Grove House Gardens, an ideal place to sit, share and be entertained!

The aim is to provide a fun social activity for participants and give access to information which may be of benefit.

The entertainment will include local musicians, a close-up magician and a wonderful singer.

A picnic lunch will be served and there will be an opportunity to chat or visit the information stands provided by a variety of organisations.

To find out more and check availability, contact Dunstable Town Council on 01582 513000.

The event has been funded by Dunstable Town Council, the Dunstable Joint Committee and external sponsorship.