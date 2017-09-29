Dunstable Town Centre manager Clare Brett on heading for the Christmas season

Ok, I can hear some of you (alright, most of you and most definitely my colleagues) groaning at my ever earlier mention of the forthcoming festive

season.

But for the Elves of Dunstable Town Council, work has been taking place on our programme of Christmas entertainment for some time! So, want a sneak peak at the programme to help you get Christmas all wrapped up?!!

You may remember that for the first time last year, Dunstable hosted a synthetic skating rink on our very own Square.

Back by popular demand, the rink will be making an appearance in the Christmas programme again this year but bigger and better before!

Funded by the Dunstable Joint Committee, the rink will be operating from 11.00 am to 7.00 pm from Friday 15 December to Thursday 21 December and will once again be located on The Square.

Tickets will be available from the Dunstable Town Council website www.dunstable.gov.uk from Mid-October for only £3.00 per person, per session.

Skate sessions start on the hour and last 45 minutes.

The rink this year will be able to accommodate up to 70 skaters per session and will include music, lighting and a snow machine!!

Oh, before I go, Buddy the Elf has also reminded me that there will be REAL REINDEER in Priory Gardens on Saturday 9 December as part of the Mistletoe Magic event… more info soon!