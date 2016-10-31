Dunstable town centre manager Clare Brett on lighting up Dunstable for Christmas

My last column gave a little exclusive on activities taking place in Dunstable over the festive season.

So, now we have entertainment, we need …decorations!!

As you may already know, Dunstable Town Council provides the Christmas lighting for the town centre.

The scheme is an important one as it helps to encourage residents and visitors to visit our town centre in the pre and post-Christmas period.

The 2016 scheme will be illuminating Dunstable from the week commencing 21 November 2016.

Furthermore, the giant Christmas tree will be in pride of place on The Square providing a delightful centrepiece for the town and venue for the Christmas Carols and Torchlight Procession.

This year the annual event will be taking place on Friday 2 December.

I have noticed that it’s not just the Council lighting up our town, and that many of you make a fabulous festive effort with your homes and businesses for the season.

To celebrate your efforts and encourage more people to light the way to Christmas, I am here to tell you about the Christmas Lighting competition.

If you are a resident, send in pictures of your own Christmas lights and be in with a chance to win vouchers for a town centre shop of your choice.

If you are a town centre business you can sign up for the Festive Shop Front competition and may win a free advert in Talk of the Town March Edition (worth £210).

For more information on how to enter visit www.dunstable.gov.uk