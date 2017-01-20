Dunstable town centre manager Clare Brett on the town winning Loo of the year

On behalf of Dunstable Town Council, I am delighted to announce that Dunstable’s very own Ashton Square toilet facility has won a platinum grade Loo of the Year Award in the 2016 search to find the best ‘away from home’ toilets in the UK.

The public toilets are an essential part of a thriving town centre which is why the Town Council agreed to work in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council to provide an efficient and cost effective service, taking over the management of the facility in 2012.

The facility is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, excluding Bank Holidays with a janitor service provided.

Facilities include male and female toilets, disabled access and baby change.

The Loo of the Year Awards have been identifying the best in Britain since 1987 and are recognised as standard setters for those who provide ‘away from home’ facilities.

Every entry including Dunstable’s received an unannounced visit from an inspector and was assessed against criteria including signage and décor, fixtures and fittings and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

For further information about the Ashton Square Toilet Facility, please click on the following link:

http://www.dunstable.gov.uk/ashton-square-public-toilet-facility.htm#sthash.yxWIZr2t.pX4wlf8H.dpbs