Dunstable Town centre manager Clare Brett on themed shopping

On the second Saturday of each month, from April, Dunstable Town Council will be promoting a series of themed markets in the Ashton Square area. Themes will include Women’s Day (Health and Beauty), Fair Trade, Youth Market, Family Day, Pre-loved/Bric-a-Brac, Charity Day, Halloween/Autumn, Food & Drink and Christmas.

Each will feature new stalls selling products or promoting services tying in with the theme for the month, alongside regular traders selling a wide variety of goods from fruit and veg to clothing, giftware, plants and more.

And on the third Saturday of each month there will be a Creative Craft Market featuring goods that have been handmade in Bedfordshire.

All themed markets will take in the Ashton Square area from 10am to 3pm from April through to December.

Want to do more that come along for a spot of shopping? Well, if you fancy turning your quilting hobby into an earner, why not trial becoming a trader? For only £15 per event, per stall. Dunstable Town Council will provide the stall for you, put it up and take it down. All you have to do is turn up with your product and sell your wares!

Please contact Clare Brett (Town Centre Manager) on 01582 891405, email:clare.brett@dunstable.gov.uk or visit the Dunstable Town Council website for further information: www.dunstable.gov.uk