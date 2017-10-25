Dunstable town mayor welcomes My Sewing Basket to new home

A popular Dunstable craft and sewing shop has moved to a new home, as staff and customers attended a grand opening with the town mayor.

My Sewing Basket, formerly of Queensway Parade, was welcomed to its new home in Ashton Square on Saturday, October 14, as town mayor, Gloria Martin, gave the shop her seal of approval with a speech.

The mayor also had the honour of cutting the ribbon and there was a raffle, cake sale, and 25 per cent discount on the day for customers.

Cllr Martin, said: “As a loyal customer of My Sewing Basket, when they informed me they were moving into new premises, I asked to be the person to officially open the new shop and it is a pleasure to be here today doing just that”.

Owners, Donna Stevens and Dave Willis, said: “We had a great day! It’s amazing to see all our regular customers and the new ones that find us daily.

“We’re a family run business, based in Dunstable since February 2013, and our customers range from five years to over 100 years old.

“We offer sewing machine sales and repairs, over 1,000 patchwork cottons, dress fabrics, knitting yarn, haberdashery, and dolls house accessories.”