Dunstable turns up the heat

Dunstable LIVE kicked off the Summer of Music programme in great style with the crowds singing and dancing.

The event was a Musical Night at the Movies held in Grove House Gardens last Saturday, a show that brought to life the movie sounds from the big screen

As the crowds gathered it was A Band Apart that got the show going, a Quentin Tarantino Tribute Band, with great tunes from Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill,

With temperatures soaring the show continued with music from Movie Mayhem with non-stop singing and dancing to this fantastic duo.

The music continued with Everybody Needs Somebody introduced the Bootleg Blues Brothers.

It was entertainment at its best, showing fantastic enthusiasm and energies in their hour-long tribute of soul classics.

GREASE is the word...the final tribute to a night at the movies with sing-a-long from many classic screen hits including favourites from Grease and Mama Mia.

At Dunstable LIVE, there was a mix of music to suit all tastes together with a selection of food stalls and bar. There was also a family area with several amusements for small children

Dunstable LIVE was the first event in the Summer of Music programme and was organised by Dunstable Town Council. Details of all forthcoming events are available on www.dunstable.gov.uk