Dunstable welcomes new Town Mayor

Dunstable Town Council installed councillor Gloria Martin as the Town Mayor at the Town Council AGM on Monday night.

In her speech at the AGM she spoke about her charity choices for the year, Dunstable and District Scout Council, Hospice at Home Volunteers and South Bedfordshire Dial a Ride.

She said: “Dunstable and District Scouts promote and support all of the Beaver, Cubs, Scout and Explorer Scout groups locally.

“I support the Scouting movement because I believe that it enables young people to experience new challenges that enrich their lives and promotes their confidence and self-esteem.

“Hospice at Home Volunteers offer practical help where it is needed to those suffering a life limiting illness, their family and carers.

“South Bedfordshire Dial a Ride aims to help people who find it difficult to use public transport through reasons of disability, age or social exclusion.

“I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the range of charity events that I will be holding during my Mayoral year to support these organisations.”

Councillor Martin also spoke about the new A5-M1 and Woodside links and the funding from Central Bedfordshire Council’s Market Town Regeneration Fund.

She said: “Improvements have already been introduced with the new Town Centre Ranger service. Also we are currently building a splash park which will open this summer and many other projects are in the planning stage to enhance the Town Centre.”

Councillor Martin finished her speech by talking about teaching first aid to young people.

She said: “As First Aid has been an integral part of my life since the age of 7, when I joined a Junior Red Cross group run at my primary school.

“I wish to promote the idea during my Mayoral year, that a knowledge of first aid is an essential life skill.

“To this end I am calling on all youth groups in Dunstable to invite me to visit them, when they have young people who have achieved this important skill, so that I can personally recognise their success.”