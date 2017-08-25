All Saints Academy students celebrate great GCSE results

All Saints Academy is celebrating its best GCSE results in 5 years with 42% of students achieving 5 A*-C grades including English Language and maths. This is an 18% increase on last summer’s results and the best since 2012, during what has been a challenging 5-year period for the school.

The new measure of English and maths has improved by 9% this year to 44%, with 29% of the whole Year 11 cohort achieving 8A*-C grades or more.

Ten students achieved 11A*-C grades with a special mention to top performers: Megan Adams (2A*s, 5As, 3Bs, 1C) - with her mother below, Minthaki Jayakody - shown below - (1A*, 4As, 4Bs, 2Cs), Amber James (3A*s, 4As, 2Bs, 2Cs) and Pavan Asodia - shown below - (1A*, 3As, 4Bs and 3Cs).

Nine students achieved 10 A*-C grades and a further 10 students achieved 8 or 9 A*-C grades.

Principal, Liz Furber, commented: “The students have worked incredibly diligently this year and strived for the best results. It has been a year of many changes nationally, such as the introduction of the 1-9 grading and new-style exams in English and Maths, where coursework can no longer be

relied upon.

“There has been an amazing improvement in the last 12 months; students and their parents should be very proud. I would like to add my thanks to the staff here at All Saints, who are firmly committed to securing the best outcomes for our students and have worked tirelessly. The turn-around in results is due to everyone being student focused, from the dedicated staff and our committed Governing Body, through to our sponsors, the Diocese of St Albans and the University of Bedfordshire. Next year we will be aiming even higher!”

Shirley Hollis, Chair of the Outcomes Committee, added: “The Governing Body would like to add their congratulations to all students and staff who have achieved such fantastic results. This is due to the incredibly hard work and dedication of all involved.”