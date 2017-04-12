Beecroft Academy’s school council presents the good, the bad and the ugly of Dunstable

Beecroft Academy’s school council took part in a project to identify what is good and bad about Dunstable and what can be improved.

The project, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, was facilitated by Dunstable Town Council and taught the children about democracy.

Beecroft Academy school council presented their findings

The council is made up of students aged five to 11 with representatives from each year group, they got the views and opinions from their peers before the project on what is good, bad and ugly about Dunstable.

From the information gathered officers from Dunstable Town Council collated a report for them and worked with the school council to produce a visual and oral presentation, which the group presented to the MP, Mayor of Dunstable, local councillors and officers from Bedfordshire Police on Tuesday, April 4.

James Hughes, Beecroft Academy headteacher, said: “The children were fantastic and presented very well.

“The reaction from the local VIPs was very positive.

“They answered the children’s questions and then asked some of the children too.

“From our perspective we hope the issues raised in the project will provide food for thought for those local decision makers.”