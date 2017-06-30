BIG Rainbow party held for a special day

Rainbow guiders from across Dunstable have been helping celebrate the orgnaisation’s 30th anniversary.

To mark the anniversary of the Girlguiding Rainbow Section, 50 girls from across the Dunstable Division took part in a BIG Rainbow Birthday Celebration.

Saturday 24 June saw some 50 girls and leaders from across the Dunstable Division take part in the celebrations at Windy Sayles in Whipsnade.

There were lots of cool activities and games, plus a big birthday cake and a huge game of pass-the-parcel.

Girlguiding Leader and part of the organising team Sam Chisman said: “It was amazing to put together such a super day for our members.

“Rainbows is the start of the girls’ Guiding adventure and it is where they begin to learn so many new things.”

Sam added: “Our division is growing and we are so pleased that so many girls have joined the celebrations today”.

The Rainbow Section is for girls aged five to seven and is all about developing self-confidence, building friendships, learning new things and having fun.

This year, all across Bedfordshire, girls and young women will be celebrating by taking part in many different activities.

Girlguiding Bedfordshire is a charity and is looking for volunteers, so if you feel you could Get Involved they would love to hear from you - Please call 0800 169 5901 or visit www.bedsguiding.org.uk/

You can also Follow on Facebook at facebook.com/GirlguidingBeds and on Twitter @BedsGuides