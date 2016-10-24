Centre opens doors

First Place Training has officially opened its new premises in Edward Street, Dunstable.

The charity provides comprehensive training, advice, information, advocacy and community outreach services to socially excluded young people in Bedfordshire.

“We hope to use the opening of our new Centre to draw to the attention of our local community our new and exciting facility which we believe will make a hugely positive impact on the lives of young people in Dunstable and the surrounding areas,” said Head of Centre, Colin Pheysey.

The new facility includes rooms that are equipped to deliver courses in hair and beauty; ITQ; expressive and performing arts; construction; health and social care; childcare; catering and life skills and functional skills in English and maths.

The Centre aims to offer courses at entry level, Level 1 and Level 2. The courses on offer are accredited by City and Guilds and BTEC and also include non regulated courses followed by high needs learners.

The aim of First Place Training is to ensure that all students realise their potential academically, vocationally and in increasing their chances to live independent lives as adults. A number of students are high needs learners, which means that they have significant learning difficulties to overcome. These difficulties have an impact on their everyday lives for both themselves and their families. Other students have had a difficult experience in mainstream schools, often due to family circumstances which are outside of their control. The new facilities at First Place will enable all of its students to have the opportunity and chance to improve their learning and from this, their life chances.

The opening ceremony was carried out by the Mayor of Dunstable, Peter Hollick who was accompanied by the Mayoress. Councillors Pat Russell and Lisa Bird were also in attendance.