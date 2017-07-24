Club signs up Academy for a year of fun

Weatherfield Academy has been selected as the Dunstable Town FC Community School of the Season for 2017-18.

This is the second season the initiative has been running, with Totternhoe Lower School having been selected for the 2016-17 season.

The initiative involves the football club working with the school in a variety of ways.

This includes training sessions run by the manager, coaching staff and players, friendly football tournaments for children who do not play for a club and pupils being mascots on matchdays.

There will also be talks by the club historian, a half-day workshop run by Dunstable Library, and sessions on practical subjects such as photography run by the club photographer.

Joe Selmes, Headteacher at Weatherfield Academy said: “Staff and pupils are excited at the prospect of being linked with Dunstable Town FC as the chosen school for this season.

“The pupils are looking forward to the opportunities to learn more about the history of the club and the town alongside Dunstable Library as one of the partners in this initiative”.

At the presentation ceremony, Debbie Mitchelmore, Assistant Headteacher at Totternhoe Lower School said: “The Totternhoe children have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to be matchday mascots and the training sessions run by Gedeon Okito, one of the club’s players.

“The Library visit was a real eye-opener for the children as to what it can offer.

“The children were fascinated by the old newspapers they researched in terms of finding out how people lived and socialised in Dunstable in the past.

“This is a great initiative that has been satisfying and worthwhile”.