Dunstable school thanks member of staff for 30 years of service

Beecroft Academy organised a party on Friday, June 30, to celebrate Veronica Reavey reaching the milestone of 30 years service at the school.

The attendance and administration assistant celebrated 30 years of service with a picnic on the school field.

A cake to celebrate Veronica Reavey's 25 years of service

Headteacher James Hughes said: “We celebrated by inviting all the children and their families and community members along for a shared picnic on the field.

“Fortunately the sun shone and she had a fantastic afternoon full of gifts and well wishers.”