Exercise classes to help those with weight problems

The founder of Big Health and Fitness is starting a six week programme to help people who have problems with their weight.

Graham Waugh, of Stopsley, who was one of the fattest men in the UK five years ago, weighing 52 stone, is starting the classes to help people who are obese.

The classes, which begin on Wednesday, January 25, will include circuit sessions, fitness classes and learning about diet and different food groups.

The 47-year-old wants to help people who may not feel comfortable going to the gym. He said: “We want to teach people about exercise, fitness and diet, with both classroom and gym classes.

“The classes will be run by myself or one of the team, we have all been in the position of being obese or suffered from anxiety, depression and other medical or mental issues. We’ve all been there! I became a specialist in obesity and diabetes and will be helping those who suffer from fibromyalgia.

“We have teamed up with Active4less in Wigmore and The Disability Resource Centre on Poynters Road, to help provide these classes in a safe and welcoming environment for everyone at a low affordable cost, the price of the course starts at £120 for the six weeks.”

For more information or to book a class on the programme, visit www.bighealthandfitness.co.uk or email Graham on gw@bighealthandfitness.co.uk.