Fraction frenzy is a cool way to raise funds

Pupils and teachers at The Vale Academy in Dunstable took part in the NSPCC’s ‘Number Day’ on Friday 3 February, combining fun and maths activities while raising funds for the charity.

Children and teachers went head-to-head in fun activities including ‘Who Wants to be a Mathionaire’, ‘Fractions Frenzy’ and ‘Dress Up For Digits’ where donations were made for wearing an item of clothing with a number on it.

By taking part in ‘Number Day’, the Vale Academy helped the NSPCC to raise vital funds to protect children and prevent abuse through its projects and services which include Childline, the UK’s free, confidential 24-hour helpline and online service for children and young people, along with Speak Out Stay Safe, which sees trained volunteers visiting every primary school in every community across the UK to talk to children about abuse and where to get help if they need it.

Tanya Knight, Maths and Science Co-ordinator from The Vale Academy, said: “Number day is a brilliant way to raise money for the NSPCC - it allows us to support a worthwhile cause while having fun with math’s to support children’s education. I’d really encourage other schools and nurseries in the area to get involved and support the work of the NSPCC.”

Lee Mitchell, NSPCC Head of Schools Service said: “It’s great to have the support and involvement of The Vale Academy for Number Day 2017.

“It’s always inspiring to see the creative ways in which pupils and teachers take part in the event.

“Whether it’s through our exciting activities or ‘Dress up for Digits’, the money that schools raise helps us in our fight to keep children safe from abuse to allow them to focus on what’s important - their hopes, their ambitions and their education”.