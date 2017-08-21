Hard work pays off for Manshead students

Manshead CE Academy, Dunstable, is celebrating after over 55% of A level students achieved “top flight” grades “A*-B”, including nearly a quarter of students who topped that with “A*-A” results.

This is the Academy’s first set of results as part of the Diocese of St Albans Multi-Academy Trust.

Outcomes across all measures have surpassed previous performance. The Trust’s Chief Education Officer, Charlotte Johnson, commented: “The Academy is deservedly celebrating these achievements which are a significant improvement on earlier years’ results. Staff and students have worked incredibly hard for these results. The Diocese of St Albans Multi-Academy Trust is committed to ensuring that all students are able to flourish and achieve their full potential. We are very proud of these results and the fact that our 99% pass rate embraces both A level and Vocational/Technical subjects.”

Significant achievements included:

Abigail Bacon: A*(Art), A*(History), A (Media) – Gap Year, Oxbridge application in 2018

Olivia Kettlety: A (History), A (Psychology), A (Religious Studies) – Reading History at Warwick University

Charlotte Lane: A* (Extended Project), A (General Studies), Distinction* (Health & Social Care), B (Psychology), B (Sociology) – Reading Criminology and Sociology at the University of Bedford

Sam Lewis: A (Biology), B (Chemistry), A (Maths) – Reading Medical and Pharmaceutical Chemistry at Loughborough University

Chloe MacDiarmid: A* (Financial Studies), A (Maths), A* (Psychology), A* (Sociology) – Reading Sociology with Psychology at the University of Surrey

Irene Mutonono: Distinction* (Applied Science), Distinction* (Health & Social Care), Distinction * (IT) – Reading Nursing with Mental Health at the University of Nottingham

Ishan Nadkarni: A (Chemistry), A* (Maths), B (Physics) – Reading Chemical Engineering at Loughborough University.

Jodie O’Connor: A (Biology), B (Maths), A* (Psychology) – Gap Year, applying for University in 2018

Kishan Patel: A* (Chemisty), B (Economics), A (Extended Project) - Reading Statistics, Economics and Finance at UCL

Abigail Peacham: Distinction* (Applied Science), B (General Studies), A (History), A* (Literature) – Reading Nursing at Bangor University

Tiffany Rischling: Distinction* (Applied Science), Distinction* (Business), Distinction* (Health & Social Care) - Reading Contour Fashion at De Montfort University

Thomas Ross: A (Further Maths), A* (Maths), B (Physics) – Reading Physics at the University of Sheffield