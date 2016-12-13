Lollipoppers could be back at the school gates

A Dunstable school is to get its own lollipopper - thanks to an insurance company.

Churchill Insurance is providing Icknield Lower School with funding for a Lollipopper as a part of its campaign to improve safety on school crossings.

The campaign, launched with parent champion PTA UK and road safety charity Brake, received nominations from over 6,000 primary schools and has pledged to ensure that more Lollipoppers are present on school crossings.

Icknield is the first school in Bedfordshire to receive the funding.

Churchill will work with the school, local council and School Crossing Patrol Officers to recruit a Lollipopper and is calling for members of the local community to put themselves forward to be considered for the role.

Since UK legislation was introduced in 2000 stating that Lollipoppers were no longer a legal requirement for schools, an increasing number of the iconic Lollipoppers have been taken off the road even though 56 per cent of child pedestrian casualties in Bedfordshire occur during the school run.

The school and Central Bedfordshire Council will have until Tuesday 31st January 2017 to recruit a Lollipopper before the funding is reinvested into other local school crossing safety initiatives.

For more information on how to become a Lollipopper for your local school, visit www.Churchill.com/Lollipoppers