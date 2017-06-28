Luton’s TOKKO Youth Space present modern Macbeth!

An exciting new production of Macbeth is coming to Luton as a cast from TOKKO Youth Space perform one of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies.

Set in modern day Luton, ‘The Scottish Play’ is given a dramatic twist, as the young cast dramatise a harrowing tale of 21st century ambition.

The public can come along for free on Friday, June 30, at The Hat Factory Arts Centre.

A spokesman from We Inspire Support Develop Master (WISDM), who are presenting the play, said: “Our aim is to take the opportunity to make Shakespeare more accessible to a younger and wider community in Luton by making our event free - open to all.

“It is guided by award-winning poet and author, Dean Atta, featuring talented young actors, poets, and singers from TOKKO Youth Space who have have written an amazing contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic, set in the grim reality of life in Luton in 2017.”

The cast include: Samara Barnett, Tychique Ciamala, Tene Edwards, Cam Russell, and Zeneath Simon working alongside Andy Calvert from TOKKO.

In Shakespeare’s play, a Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from three witches that one day he will become King of Scotland.

Power hungry, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself - but you will have to go along on Friday to find out what surprises modern day Macbeth has in store!

WISDM deliver projects that engage and inspire young people.