Pupils ‘travel the world’ with 80 ways of ideas

Dunstable school pupils are leading the way in developing environmentally friendly ways to get around.

Their thoughts have been captured in a new sculpture, commissioned by Travel Choices, a Central Bedfordshire Council-funded project promoting sustainable travel options, such as cycling, walking, public transport.

Travel Choices challenged pupils to design a green form of transport for future generations. Workshops were held in libraries and at the Travel Choices Hub in Dunstable. There was also an art competition run in schools wishing to take part.

Three hundred entries flooded in from eight local schools: Brewers Hill Middle School, Dunstable Icknield Lower, Hadrian Academy, Houghton Regis Primary School, Lark Rise Academy, Priory Academy, The Vale Academy and Watling Lower School.

The theme was ‘Around the World in 80 Ways’ so the team put all the designs for greener transport on to a sculpture that looks like a big hot air balloon.

It is located in Grove House Gardens and was officially unveiled by the Mayor and Mayoress of Dunstable on Friday 7 October.

Competition winners Sylvie Couldridge of Hadrian Academy, William Drummond of Lark Rise Academy and Elli George of Dunstable Icknield Lower School joined other competition entrants in a group photo with Travel Choices mascot Phileas Frog.

Travel Choices’ Sophie Gresswell masterminded the project.