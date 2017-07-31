Students’ hard work pays off

Graduation season at the University of Bedfordshire came to an end last week with the Civic Ceremony in Luton.

Local dignitaries processed through the town centre, headed up by the London Fanfare Trumpets, to St Mary’s Church, where excited graduates from the Faulty of Health & Social Sciences had gathered.

The audience was warmly greeted by the University’s Chancellor, The Rt Hon John Bercow MP, who told the graduates: “We as a university are very proud if you. Your success is the product of two ingredients, the first being inspiration and the other being perspiration and your sheer hard work.”

Joining the students were former Bedfordshire student and bestselling author Stephen Kelman and former chairman of the Luton Music Club Chris Thomas, who were each awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts for their contributions to the arts.