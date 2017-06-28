Totternhoe writer’s mystery ‘Without You’ tells the story of widowed police detective

A talented Totternhoe writer has launched a new mystery story about a widowed police detective who discovers family secrets.

Evelyn Harrison, 67, a retired teaching assistant, is proud to have penned her fourth book, Without You, which follows the story of main character DI Samantha Adams, who whilst dealing with the loss of her husband, receives a mysterious phone call demanding she loses evidence on a crime she’s been working on.

Without You

DI Sam then decides to take some time out in her parents’ holiday villa in Tenerife, but this only brings another distressing situation to the inspector and her new friends, Kate and Beth, as someone dear to them disappears.

Evelyn said: “Up until the death of her husband, DI Sam very much enjoyed her job.

“However, after her husband dies her life falls apart.

“Then, on top of all the drama, DI Sam’s childhood friend, Victoria, marries stockbroker, Hadley Wainwright, but DI Sam feels he’ll be trouble!”

Without You is the fourth book in the Willow Green Mystery series, Willow Green being a fictitious place set in Hampshire where DI Sam moves back to live.

Evelyn’s three other books are called All For The Love Of Josie (2015), A Troubled Soul (2015), and A Blackened Heart (2016), but readers don’t have to have knowledge of the previous three to begin reading Without You, as each is a stand alone book.

Evelyn said: “After my children grew older I started writing in the evenings; I used to be a teaching assistant at Ashton Middle School, Dunstable, and am used to finding creative work to do!”

Without You is on Amazon (£1.99 download and softback £7.99) and will also be sold at Priory Gardens gift shop.

