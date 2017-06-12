Electric wax melting burner believed to be the cause of serious house fire

An electric powered wax melting air freshener is believed to be the cause of a serious house fire in Dunstable on Saturday morning.

Crews from the Bedfordshire Fire Rescue Service in Dunstable, Luton and Toddington attended the fire at a house in Sheridan Close at 9.50am.

Serious house fire in Dunstable

The fire had started on the first floor of the two storey house.

No one was hurt in the fire but the first floor of the property was 100% damaged by the fire and 50% of the roof void damaged.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus tackled the fire with hose reels and jets, they also used Thermal Imaging Cameras and Positive Pressure Ventilation.

Group Commander Steve Allen said: “We recommend householders who use electrically powered air fresheners do so in accordance with manufacturers’ safety instructions and be sure to turn them off when the room is vacated.

“All non-essential electrical devices should be turned off whenever unattended and in particular when going to bed.

“Devices that become warm or hot in use should never be enclosed or covered and always be placed in a well ventilated area on a flat non-combustible surface.”

For fire safety information visit www.bedsfire.com.