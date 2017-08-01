Elvis Tribute night raises hundreds for Kids In Action

An Elvis tribute night at The Spice Lounge in Dunstable raised £600 for Kids In Action.

The money raised will go to the charity’s Key Of The Door campaign, they are raising money to buy the building they run out of at the Apex Business Centre in Dunstable.

The charity which provides support and social opportunities for children and young adults with special needs and disabilities is aiming to raise £700,000 to buy the building and leave a legacy for the charity.

Paul Bowen-James, charity founder, said: “It was a great night, great service and great food, everybody had a really good time. We would like to thank the manager, Tariq, for letting us use the banquet hall and supporting us on the night.”