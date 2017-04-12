Emily wins through to the Young Chef Regional Finals

A classic Victoria sponge with vanilla butter cream and strawberry coulis won a Houghton Regis Academy student the coveted Best Dish of the Day award at the Rotary Young Chef Regional Final in Ipswich.

Emily Lee-Walker, 16, who lives in Houghton Regis, was originally runner-up in the competition organised by Luton Chiltern Rotary Club in November, but stepped in as a last-minute replacement at the District 1260 finals when the original heat winner decided not to compete.

The district final was held at North Herts Technical College last month.

Emily won and was complimented on her use of seasoning, as well as her choice of ingredients to produce a superb ‘free from’ nutritional dinner of chicken goujons, lasagne and garlic brea, followed by a Victoria sponge.

Her achievement was even more significant as she herself is allergic to many of the items she was using.

The talented young chef doesn’t intend to study catering when she goes into further education but wants to continue cooking as a hobby.

She was supported at both finals by her mum Carol and eacher Fiona McLean.