Enjoy 1950’s inspired night for charity

Miss Bedfordshire is encouraging people to book a table at Chez Jerome on Friday to raise money for charity.

Simone Ridley, of Cusworth Walk, Dunstable, is organising a 1950’s inspired night to raise money for Beauty With A Purpose, a national charity that raises money for humanitarian projects across the world.

The former Manshead student was crowned Miss Bedfordshire last month and part of her role is to raise as much money as possible for the charity,

The night at Chez Jerome is the first of her fundraising activities.

She said: “If you would like to pop down and raise money for the charity you have to call the restaurant and book a table, it is £25 with £5 being donated to the charity.

“I am proud to have been crowned as Miss Bedfordshire and now the work begins, a lot of it is focused on raising money for the competition’s charity.

“It was amazing to win, I felt like a fish out of water as I have never done anything like that before, I was shocked to win.”

Simone has teamed up with Curtis Hinton, Mr Dunstable, to organise a comedy night at HQ Sports Bar in Dunstable on Thursday, June 29.

She said: “I support the charity because they help multiple charities across the world. A comedy night is something different and hopefully we raise a lot of money from it.”

The Comedy night starts at 7pm and tickets are £10, they can be bought from Simone or Curtis.

He added: “I wanted to hold an event for everyone in Dunstable, after sitting down with Ed Harrison (Deakin-White) and Steven Spicer (Spicer accountants) we came up with the idea to do a comedy night.

“There’s not many comedy nights in Dunstable and it’s a change from the normal Fundays.

“We would like to raise awareness for the fantastic charity which helps disadvantaged and sick children all over the world and we just want to raise as much as we can.”