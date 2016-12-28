Cops spread festive cheer

Police team have been spreading Christmas joy to children’s hospital wards.

Officers from Bedfordshire’s community cohesion team spent Christmas Eve delivering presents to courageous children who are spending the festive break in hospital.

The police officers greeted poorly youngsters with gifts and Superintendent David Boyle took part in the visit to children at Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The teams spoke to children in the wards, handing out gifts which included teddies and penguins, plus colouring, puzzle books and colouring kits.

The presents were bought as a result of a series of fundraising initiatives by the cohesion team, whose role is to engage with communities across Bedfordshire and encourage unity in the county.

Commissioner Kathryn Holloway said: “The patients and their parents were really appreciative of the gesture from Bedfordshire Police’s community cohesion team and my own office.

“We had enough gifts to leave a supply for those who are unlucky enough to find themselves admitted to hospital over the next few days.”

“There were some very poorly children on the ward as we were told the hospital does everything it can to allow children home for Christmas Day but, even so, the gift bags genuinely put a smile on the patients’ faces - and ours as well when we saw their reactions.”