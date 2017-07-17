Find out what’s on in your parks

Join in with the 100 million visits to UK parks this #LoveParks Week (14 -23 July) and tell the world why you love your Central Bedfordshire park.

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy’s Love Parks Week, now in its 11th year, and is the nation’s biggest celebration of these valuable spaces.

Central Bedfordshire Council is joining the celebration, and encouraging everyone to share why they love the area’s parks.

This #LoveParks Week, the authority is encouraging as many people as possible to go out and enjoy their local park. Once there, take a photo, video or simply post on social media, using the hashtag #LoveParks, tagging in @LetsTalkCentral and telling the world why you love your park.

Central Bedfordshire Council also hosts a number of activities all year round throughout its various parks to get fit, stay healthy or keep active, including:

Our Parks – an initiative bringing FREE, group exercise classes, led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors at:

Dunstable Jardine Way park– Thursday 12pm (Pilates) and Tues 7pm (Circuits)

Houghton Hall Park – Fri 10am (Buggy Fitness) and Weds 1.30pm (Buggy Fitness)

For more information, go to: https://www.ourparks.org.uk/

Buggy Fitness – a sociable, friendly, class for mums and dads wanting to exercise with or without their babies, at:

Health walks – regular, led, walks which are free and open to all; although aimed particularly at people who are presently doing little or no exercise. For more information, go to: http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/leisure/physical-activity/walk-4-health.aspx

In partnership with the Greensand Trust, Central Bedfordshire Council also delivers Xplorer challenges on a selection of days during all school holidays. This is the family-friendly, fun navigation challenge that is educational and gives children a sense of adventure as they explore the park to find the markers.

For more information and to get involved, go to: www.Xplorer.org.uk