Fly-tipping businessman pays the penalty

A business owner has paid the price after admitting to fly-tipping in Dunstable.

Following a tip-off from residents, Central Bedfordshire Council officers attended a small fly-tip in Beech Road on October 10.

When they examined the waste they found evidence which led them to a local business owner.

He admitted dumping the waste when interviewed and due to the small scale of the fly-tipping, was given a £300 fixed penalty notice.

This was promptly paid at the reduced rate of £200 – applicable for fines paid within eight days.

Councillor Brian Spurr, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “This man was only caught out thanks to residents and the council’s anti-social behaviour and statutory nuisance team working together in an area which has seen a recent rise in fly-tipping incidents.

“Being able to issue a fixed penalty notice rather than having to go through the courts thanks to a recent change in the law means that fly-tippers can be dealt with quickly.

“I hope that this will deter any would-be fly-tippers and also demonstrates to residents that we take their concerns about waste being dumped seriously.”

This is the second fixed penalty notice that the council has issued for fly-tipping.

They are for smaller instances while people found responsible for dumping larger amounts of waste will face prosecution through the courts and a maximum fine of £50,000 or imprisonment.

To report an instance of fly-tipping, call 0300 300 8302 or email customer.services@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.