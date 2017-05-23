Join in the Teddy Bear trail for End Polio

The Rotary Club of Dunstable will be hosting a Teddy Bear Trail during the May 2017 half-term to raise funds for the End Polio Now campaign.

Local shops will be participating by displaying a teddy bear in their shops for children to find. The teddy bears will be on display from Saturday until June 3.

Youngsters can use a Teddy Bear Trail Map to find the Bears.

One child from three age groups will ‘win’ a small Teddy Bear for completing the Trail Map. These winners will then go forward to be entered into a second draw to win a large Teddy Bear.

On the back of the ‘map’ is an option to participate in a colouring competition.

There will be three prizes for the Colouring-In Competition. One winner will be selected from three age categories as follows:

2-4 years old (preschool to reception year), 5 -7 years, 8-11 years

The Trail Map can be obtained at Latte Heaven on Saturday. You can return the completed form to Latte Heaven. Every £1 donated will be matched by £2 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Donations can also be made via My Donate (mydonate.bt.com/events/dunstableteddybeartrail/205110)