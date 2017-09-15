Three blooming Golds for Dunstable!

Dunstable is celebrating after learning this week it has picked up three Gold Awards at Anglia in Bloom.

At the prestigious 21st anniversary awards ceremony in Great Yarmouth, those attending from the town heard that Dunstable had retained its Gold award in the Large Town category (12,001 - 35,000 residents). Bury St Edmonds was the winner of that section and also the overall winner of the whole competition.

The town also picked up a Gold for Priory Gardens in the Parks (Medium 5 to 10 Acres) section. The winner was Halstead Public Gardens.

Dunstable Cemetery struck gold and was also the overall winner in the Cemeteries (Over 10 Acres) category.

The Glider pub earned a bronze in the Best Public House section, while in the special awards under the Sheltered Housing/Care Home Garden section , Managed Housing, Dunstable was the winner.

Bob Ollier, chairman of Anglia in Bloom said: “The Anglia in Bloom communities across the six counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk & Suffolk should be justifiably proud of this year’s achievements.

“This year standards have continued on from last year with excellent awards achieved, the outstanding community work, many resourceful projects and superb floriferous displays have all added to fantastic community entries with 50 Gold, 27 Silver Gilt, 9 Silver, 1 Bronze awarded.

“The continued key to success has been community involvement where everyone gets involved and works together and then deliver great community projects, all communities are recognising the importance of sustainable displays coupled with good horticultural standards and delivering outstanding floral displays, these are all achieved through the support from sponsors and community groups engaged across the region, who are all dedicated to enhancing their community within Anglia in Bloom’s prestigious environmental campaign.

“I congratulate all the communities in the Anglia Region, for the enthusiasm, commitment and effort made to improve, develop and sustain local environments across our region, it is a great credit to you all.

“With 50 Gold Awards this year, the results were very close, several entrants were within just a few points, of achieving overall victory.”