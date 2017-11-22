Ex-Luton Town striker Ricky Miller to strand trial over police assault claims

Ex-Luton Town striker Ricky Miller will stand trial over allegations he assaulted a police officer.

Mr Miller, 28, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning over a number of allegations from November 5.

He entered not guilty pleas to charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence, assaulting a police officer, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The Peterborough United striker, who was included in the match day squad in last night’s home match versus Portsmouth for the first time since the incident, spoke only to confirm his name, his date of birth, his Welwyn Garden City address, his British nationality and his not guilty pleas.

He listened as Giles Beaumont, prosecuting told the court police were called after motorists spotted a Range Rover with accident damage being driven on a dual carriageway in Peterborough.

Mr Beaumont said the Range Rover pulled into a petrol station, and police attended. Mr Miller was arrested and then taken to hospital. Later, he was taken to a police station, where Mr Beaumont said it is alleged he pushed the custody sergeant. The case was adjourned for trial, which will take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on April 30. A pre-trial review hearing will take place on February 21.

Mr Miller was given bail until the next hearing.