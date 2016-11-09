Family fun as church centre reopens

A newly-refurbished Christian community centre is holding a family fun and activity day to celebrate its grand reopening.

‘The Way’, West Street, Dunstable, will be inviting visitors to enjoy children’s playtime on Saturday, November 19, at 10.15am, before a visit from special guests Andrew Selous MP and Town Mayor, Peter Hollick, who will officially open the centre at 12.15pm.

The Way opened in 2004 and has been so successful that it urgently needed to be enlarged and refurbished during 2016.

The ground floor has been doubled in size, with a large high roofed rear extension incorporating the historic stable block, while the front bar area is also twice its former size, now a 21st century coffee shop.

The senior minister at Christ Church, Mark Lawrence, said: “Christ Church has stood for the gospel of Jesus Christ in our town of Dunstable for over 175 years.

“We want to invite our local community to visit our Christian community centre, The Way, and come to our coffee shop when it opens for business from Thursday, December 1.”

The Way is for all of Dunstable to use, whether citizens hold Christian beliefs or not and Christ Church is hoping residents of all backgrounds will attend their family event.

The centre provides a space for groups including Connect (for senior citizens), Knit and Natter, food bank, men’s breakfast, as well as children and youth groups and many other activities.

Over the past two years the 350 strong congregation at Christ Church, which owns and runs The Way, has given more than £300,000 to enable the work to be completed.

Before it became The Way, Dunstable residents might remember the building as the Plume of Feathers public house, abandoned and up for sale. For more information call Christ Church on 01582 661621 or email admin@christchurchdunstable.org.uk.