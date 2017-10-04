Family pay tribute to Dunstable dad Paul Pradier

The family of Dunstable man Paul Pradier have issued a tribute to him following his death last week.

In a statement, the family said: “Paul was a lovable rogue.

“He was a loving son, brother and a great father. He will be missed greatly by his long term partner and all of his family.

“He was well known in the Downside area and his loss felt by all those who knew him.

Paul’s family would like to thank their family and friends for their support but would ask for time to grieve in private.”

“Brendan Thomson, 26, was charged with murder yesterday in relation to Paul’s death in Southwood Road at around 4.20pm on Friday.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance.