Family rescued from Luton house blaze

A woman and three children have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a property in Luton today (Wednesday, 4th January).

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received the 999 call at 12.40pm and quickly dispatched an ambulance officer and two ambulance crews to assist.

Medics were on scene within five minutes to treat the four patients at the property on Newcombe Road for smoke inhalation. They were then taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital in stable conditions for further care.