Family’s appeal to help find missing budgie

A Houghton Regis father is appealing for the public’s help in bringing back the family’s eight-month-old budgie, who has not been since Tuesday, June 20.

Kevin Wilkins, of Westminster Gardens, has asked people to check their gardens for Taylor, and is offering a reward for his safe return.

He said: “My daughter Brooke is heartbroken, this has never happened before, we have had him since January when he was just a baby.

“He is tame and I hope someone can help find him, if everyone could please look in their gardens and if they find Taylor please call me.

“If you do find him and don’t want to pick him, call me and I will come and collect him.

“We are offering a £100 reward for the safe return of our little budgie, please help us find him.”

If you find the missing budgie, call Kevin on 07719649044.